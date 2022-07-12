Pagasa: LPA, monsoon to bring rain in Luzon, Western Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Dwellers in Luzon, including Metro Manila, and Western Visayas are likely to experience cloudy skies and rain on Wednesday due to a low-pressure area (LPA) east of Casiguran, Aurora, and the southwest monsoon, locally termed “habagat.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued this forecast on Tuesday afternoon as it reported that the LPA was last located 180 kilometers east of Casiguran town.

“Sa buong bahagi ng Luzon kasama diyan ang Metro Manila ay patuloy na makakaranas ng makulimlim na panahon, ito ay dala ng LPA,” said Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren.

(The entire Luzon, including Metro Manila, will continue to experience gloomy weather due to LPA.)

“Dahil sa habagat, sa may Western Visayas, asahan pa din natin ang maghapong maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na mga pag-ulan at pagkidlat pagkulog,” she added.

(Because of the southwest monsoon, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are still expected in Western Visayas.)

As for the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, Pagasa said weather conditions will be generally fair even if partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may likewise occur on Wednesday.

Clauren also said the LPA has a low chance of becoming a typhoon in the next 48 hours.

Pagasa did not raise any gale warning on any seaboards nationwide.

