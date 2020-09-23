Pagasa: LPA to induce Luzon rain showers

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) east of Infanta, Quezon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon on Thursday, according to the state weather bureau.
The LPA was last spotted 655 kilometers east of Infanta, according to the 4 a.m. forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
“Patuloy nating minomonitor ang nasabing LPA dahil ito ay nasa karagatan pa rin at posibleng magdevelop sa mga susunod na araw,” Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.
(We are monitoring the LPA which is still hovering over the sea and may intensify in the coming days.)
Meanwhile, Pagasa said the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the southwest monsoon or “habagat”.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 22 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
