Pagasa Monday forecast: Cloudy skies, intermittent light rains nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring cloudy skies and light rains to Northern Luzon on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa, in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, said the Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley will experience cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will meanwhile experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers to the Visayas and Mindanao, Pagasa added.

Metro Manila will have a temperature range of from 22 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

