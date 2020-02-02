Pagasa Monday forecast: Cloudy skies, light rains nationwide due to ‘amihan’

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with light rains to the country on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of the country will meanwhile experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, according to the state weather bureau.

