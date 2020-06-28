Pagasa Monday forecast: Cloudy skies, rain showers nationwide

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines —Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail nationwide on Monday due to the “habagat” or southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
Pagasa said the “habagat” will prevail over Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Northern Mindanao, Calarbarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Zambales and Bataan.
“Sa mga lugar kung saan mararanasan ang habagat, pinag-iingat po natin ang mga kababayan na maging alerto sa posibleng pagkakaroon ng flash floods at landslides,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said in a 4 a.m. weather forecast.
(In areas that will be affected by habagat, we advise residents to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.)
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rainshowers most likely in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.
Mendoza said there is no low pressure area expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next two to three days.
Forecast temperature range in key cities:
Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 27 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
