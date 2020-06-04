Pagasa monitoring cloud bands southeast of Mindanao; LPA east of Luzon dissolved

MANILA, Philippines – The low-pressure area (LPA) seen over waters east of Luzon has dissolved but state meteorologists are monitoring another set of cloud bands at the southeastern part of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

Forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Thursday, showed the thick clouds were spotted near Indonesia’s West Papua province.

The weather bureau said that they would be giving updates on the cloud bands, which may bring brains in the southern portion of the country including provinces in Southern and Eastern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, generally fair weather can be expected, as no storms would enter PAR in the next two days, although isolated thunderstorms and rain showers may still occur due especially in the afternoon and by night.

Weather would be hot and humid as a ridge of a high-pressure area prevents cloud formations from the Pacific ocean to move near the country’s Luzon landmass. In Visayas and Mindanao, the same can be said as easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific continues to prevail.

Metro Manila’s temperature for the weekend would range from 26 to 36 degrees Celsius, 26 to 34 degrees for Cebu, and 25 to 33 degrees for Davao.

As of now, now gale warning has been raised in any part of the country, as sea condition will range from slight to moderate except in areas where thunderstorms may occur. This means that fisherfolk and small boat transport operators can set sail in the coming days.

