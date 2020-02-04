Trending Now

Pagasa monitors LPA outside PAR

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Tuesday said it is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), noting that there is a low chance that the weather disturbance will turn into a storm.

In a live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was located at 1,025 kilometers east of Mindanao at 3 a.m.

Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas said the weather disturbance is expected to enter the country in the next 12 to 18 hours but there is a low chance for the LPA to develop into a storm.

Meanwhile, the nation’s weather bureau said northeast monsoon or Amihan season will bring cloudy skies with isolated rains to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

