Pagasa: Monsoon rains loom in western sections of Luzon, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — People living in the western sections of Luzon and the Visayas may experience scattered monsoon rains in the next 24 hours due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or “Habagat,” the weather state bureau said Monday.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Region IV-B, Western Visayas, and the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, and Batangas may expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to habagat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pagasa warned residents of the said areas that flash floods or landslides are possible due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa said it does not expect a tropical cyclone or weather disturbance near or within the Philippine area of responsibility in the next two to three days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ