Pagasa: More rain expected in Luzon, Visayas, parts of Mindanao; LPA approaching

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) off Quezon and the southwest monsoon will continue to bring overcast skies and rainy weather to several parts of the country on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Cloudy skies and rainfall are expected in Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas and the western part of Mindanao, specifically Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccksksargen region and parts of Barmm, Pagasa said in its Thursday afternoon bulletin.
Generally fair weather is expected in the rest of Mindanao with possible isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
LPA alert!
The state weather bureau said the LPA was spotted Thursday afternoon some 90 kilometers east-northeast of Infanta, Quezon.
“Itong binabantayang LPA na ito ay mataas ‘yung tiyansa na magiging isang ganap na bagyo,” said Pagasa weather forecaster Rhea Torres.
(This LPA is more likely to intensify into a storm.)
Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Friday
- Metro Manila: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 17 to 21 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 22 to 27 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
