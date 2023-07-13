Pagasa: More rain expected in Luzon, Visayas, parts of Mindanao; LPA approaching

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) off Quezon and the southwest monsoon will continue to bring overcast skies and rainy weather to several parts of the country on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Cloudy skies and rainfall are expected in Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas and the western part of Mindanao, specifically Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccksksargen region and parts of Barmm, Pagasa said in its Thursday afternoon bulletin.

Generally fair weather is expected in the rest of Mindanao with possible isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

LPA alert!

The state weather bureau said the LPA was spotted Thursday afternoon some 90 kilometers east-northeast of Infanta, Quezon.

“Itong binabantayang LPA na ito ay mataas ‘yung tiyansa na magiging isang ganap na bagyo,” said Pagasa weather forecaster Rhea Torres.

(This LPA is more likely to intensify into a storm.)

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Friday

Metro Manila: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 21 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 27 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 28 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

