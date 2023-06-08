Pagasa: Mostly fair Thursday weather with chance of rain amid distant Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair weather with possible rain showers are expected on Thursday even as severe tropical storm Chedeng (international name: Guchol) slowly moves over the Philippine Sea east of Central Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

ADVERTISEMENT

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said Chedeng slightly intensified, carrying maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

It was last monitored some 1,170 kilometers (km) east of Central Luzon.

FEATURED STORIES

“[Ang] magiging lagay ng ating panahon ngayon ay generally fair weather condition or maaliwalas na panahon po ang ating inaasahan sa malaking bahagi ng ating kapuluan kasama po dyan ang Metro Manila,” Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda said.

(Generally, fair weather will prevail in most parts of the country, including Metro Manila.)

“Ngunit ngayong hapon hanggang mamayang gabi may mga tsansa lamang po tayo ng pulo pulong pagulan pagkidlat at pagkulog dala ng localized thunderstorms,” she added.

(This afternoon until evening, however, scattered rain showers are possible due to localized thunderstorms.)

Distant Chedeng

Clauren-Jorda said Chedeng remains distant from the country’s landmass and will not have a direct effect nationwide.

She added that Pagasa would unlikely raise tropical cyclone wind signals in any part of the country.

Chedeng, however, is forecast to intensify in the next two to three days and may be upgraded into a typhoon by Thursday night or Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chedeng is predicted to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday morning but may still enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” which affects the western part of the country.

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>