Pagasa: No storms in the coming week but cloudy skies to persist

MANILA, Philippines – No weather disturbances are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in the next five days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

However, Pagasa said that the partly cloudy to cloudy skies over areas in Luzon and Metro Manila, and the Visayas will persist with hot and humid weather during noon, and a high chance of localized thunderstorms by afternoon and night.

But the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will still continue to bring clouds and localized thunderstorms in some parts of Mindanao.

“For the next 24 hours, asahan pa rin dito sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon including Metro Manila ang partly-cloudy to cloudy skies, may kainitan pagsapit ng tanghali sasamahan ng makulimlim na panahon pagsapit ng hapon, mataas ang tsansa ng localized thunderstorms,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

(For the next 24 hours, we are expecting partially cloudy to cloudy skies in huge parts of Luzon including Metro Manila, which may be hot at noon and then cloudy with a high chance of localized thunderstorms by afternoon and night.)

“Wala po itong kinalaman sa anumang bagyo o low pressure area (It has no connection to any storm or low pressure area),” he added.

Temperatures in Metro Manila, Laoag, and Lipa are expected to be between 25 to 33 degrees Celsius, while it may range from 24 to 35 degrees Celcius in Tuguegarao.

Towns in the Visayas may register temperatures around 26 to 32 degrees Celcius, while the ITCZ will bring lower temperatures in Mindanao. Temperatures are slated at 25 to 32 degrees Celcius in Davao and between 23 to 31 degrees Celcius n Tuguegarao.

No gale warning has been raised in any part of the country, which means that fisherfolk using small boats may operate. Sea conditions may vary when thunderstorms are present, but it would generally be slight to moderate.

