Pagasa: Overcast skies, rains in parts of VisMin due to ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — Several parts of the country are expected to have overcast skies with rainfall due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

Grace Castañeda, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said such weather conditions are expected in the entire Visayas as well as in Palawan, Caraga region, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula.

“Itong mga pag-ulan na ito ay posibleng maging katamtaman hanggang sa malakas na pag-ulan na maaaring magdulot ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa,” Castañeda said during a public weather forecast.

(The rainfall in the said areas could range from moderate to strong, which could cause floods and landslides.)

For Metro Manila and the rest of the country, generally fair weather is expected, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

“Huwag pa din natin kalilimutan ang mga pananggalang natin sa mga biglaang pag-ulan,” Castañeda also said.

(But let’s not forget to bring protection against sudden rains.)

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise any gale warning in any seaboard nationwide.

Pagasa declares onset of El Niño

