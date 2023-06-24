Pagasa: Partly cloudy Sunday skies with possible rain showers

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies and isolated rain showers in the afternoon or evening are expected on Sunday due to the effects of the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Saturday.

“In Luzon, the impact of the ITCZ ​​will continue particularly over Quezon and Bicol region. Rain will continue as well as in large parts of Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan),” Pagasa weather forecaster Rhea Torres said.

(The effects of the ITCZ will prevail in Luzon, particularly in Quezon, Bicol region and Mimaropa. Rain is expected in these areas.)

“For the rest of Luzon, the partly cloudy to cloudy skies will continue with isolated rain in the afternoon or evening. This means that the weather will be clear from morning to noon but there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon or night,” Torres added.

(For the rest of Luzon, partly cloudy to cloudy skies will prevail with possible isolated rain showers in the afternoon or evening. This means that fair weather is expected in the morning until noontime.)

No gale warning was raised over any of the country’s seaboards.

