Pagasa: Rain over Mindanao expected; rest of PH to have fair weather

MANILA, Philippines – Cloud bands are expected to bring rains over Mindanao as the rest of the country will enjoy a generally fair weather, the state weather bureau said.

According to the latest forecast from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Sunday, these clouds are brought by the easterlies, or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.

Despite the rains, weather specialists say that they are not expecting any weather disturbance or low-pressure areas over the next three to five days.

Earlier, Pagasa raised a general flood advisory over Davao, specifically in low-lying areas and those near rivers and tributaries in Davao del Sur (Davao, Talomo, Lipandas, Tagulaya Sibulan, Digos, and Padada Mainit).

In Davao del Norte, watercourses of Tagum-Libuganon, Tuganay, Saug, Lasang; Davao del Oro’s Matiao and Hijo rivers and tributaries, and several others in Davao Oriental were also included.

“People living near the mountains slopes and in the low-lying areas of the above-mentioned river systems and the local disaster risk reduction and management councils concerned are advised to take necessary precautionary measures,” Pagasa’s advisory said.

In Luzon and Visayas, hot and humid weather continues to persist but rains are still in the afternoon and by evening due to localized thunderstorms. The highest temperatures may be experienced in Tuguegarao, Cagayan, at 37 degrees Celsius.

As of now, no gale warning has been raised over the country’s shores, which means that fisherfolk using small boats can set sail. Condition all over the country’s seaboards ranges from slight to moderate, except in the extreme Northern Luzon which will be moderate.

