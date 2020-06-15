Pagasa: Rain showers, cloudy skies due in most parts of PH

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail in the Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol region, and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) on Monday due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Metro Manila and the rest of the country meantime will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said in its 4 a.m. weather update.
“Ang ating tinatawag na Intertropical Convergence Zone, ito po ‘yung lugar kung saan nagsasalubong ang hangin na nagmumula po sa northern at southern hemisphere na nagdudulot ng kaulapan na nagdadala ng pag-ulan sa apektadong lugar,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.
(The intertropical convergence zone is the area where the winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge which causes cloudy skies and rain in affected areas.)
The state weather bureau added that no weather disturbance is expected to affect the country in the next two to three days.
Forecast temperature range in key cities:
Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Angeles City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Olongapo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Lipa City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Valencia City: 19 to 29 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
