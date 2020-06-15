Pagasa: Rain showers, cloudy skies due in most parts of PH

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail in the Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol region, and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) on Monday due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Metro Manila and the rest of the country meantime will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said in its 4 a.m. weather update.

“Ang ating tinatawag na Intertropical Convergence Zone, ito po ‘yung lugar kung saan nagsasalubong ang hangin na nagmumula po sa northern at southern hemisphere na nagdudulot ng kaulapan na nagdadala ng pag-ulan sa apektadong lugar,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(The intertropical convergence zone is the area where the winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge which causes cloudy skies and rain in affected areas.)

The state weather bureau added that no weather disturbance is expected to affect the country in the next two to three days.

Forecast temperature range in key cities:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Angeles City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Olongapo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Lipa City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Valencia City: 19 to 29 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

