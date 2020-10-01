Pagasa: Rain showers, cloudy skies due to LPA, ‘habagat’

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in Metro Manila, Southern Luzon and the Visayas regions due to a low-pressure area (LPA) and southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the state weather bureau said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was last spotted at 905 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

“Patuloy pa rin nakakaapekto ang southwest monsoon or habagat dito sa may katimugang Luzon at buong Kabisayaan,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.

(The southwest monsoon or “habagat” continues to affect Southern Luzon and the whole of Visayas.)

