Pagasa: Rain to persist over several parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Overcast skies and rain showers will continue to prevail over several parts of the country on Sunday due to a low-pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon, the state weather bureau said.

Citing the latest bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), weather specialist Grace Castañeda said the LPA was last located 160 kilometers east of Tacloban City and remains to have a minimal chance of becoming a typhoon.

She also said that a portion of eastern Luzon will see cloudy skies and scattered rain this day, specifically the Bicol Region and provinces of Quezon, Romblon, and Marinduque, due to the LPA.

“Ang bahagi ng silangang bahagi ng Luzon ay makakaranas pa rin ngayong araw na maulap na kalangitan at kalat-kalat na pagulan, partikular sa Bicol Region maging sa lalawigan ng Quezon, Romblon at Marinduque dulot ng LPA,” said Castañeda.

Meanwhile, Castañeda said, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Aurora will experience rain due to the northeast monsoon which is locally known as “amihan.”

The northeast monsoon may also cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies and chances of rain in the rest of Luzon, she added.

“Samantala meron din mga pag-ulan na mararanasan sa bahagi ng Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, at Aurora dulot ng northeast monsoon o amihan,” she said.

Visayas and Northern Mindanao will also be affected by the northeast monsoon, Pagasa said. Overcast skies and rain can be expected in these regions.

The rest of Mindanao, on the other hand, will have relatively fairer weather with chances of isolated rain due to localized thunderstorms.

The state weather service also said that gale warning is raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, the eastern coast of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coasts of Albay and Sorsogon, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, La Union, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, the eastern coast of Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

Pagasa said waves as high as five meters are expected on these seaboards.

As for the temperature ranges in key cities/areas across the country for Sunday, Pagas issued the following:

Metro Manila: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 13 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 21 to 28 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 21 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 28 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

