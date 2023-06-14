Pagasa: Rains seen in most parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country on Thursday are expecting rainfall due to southwest monsoon or habagat and “wind convergence,” the state weather bureau said.

Patrick Del Mundo, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said habagat is seen to affect parts of Northern Luzon while the “wind convergence” affects Visayas and parts of Mindanao.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay patuloy na umiiral itong southwest monsoon o ang habagat sa kanlurang bahagi ng Northern Luzon,” Del Mundo said in a public weather forecast.

(At present, southwest monsoon is prevailing in western parts of Northern Luzon.)

Del Mundo said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur due to habagat.

Also, the rains in Visayas and parts of Mindanao may occur as early as Thursday morning, according to the weather forecaster.

“As early as this morning ay mayroon tayong namamataang mga cloud clusters dito sa Visayas at sa northern sections ng Mindanao,” Del Mundo said.

(As early as this morning, we have spotted cloud clusters in Visayas and northern sections of Mindanao.)

“Ang mga cloud clusters na ito ay dulot ng wind convergence o ang salubungan ng hangin mula sa southwest at southeast kung saan inaasahan natin na magkakaroon ng mga malalakas na pag-ulan ngayong umaga,” he added.

(These cloudy clusters are due to wind convergence or the convergence of wind from the southwest or southeast. We should expect strong rains this morning.)

On the other hand, Pagasa said Metro Manila and the rest of the country are expecting partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning in any seaboards nationwide

