Pagasa: Rainy Friday afternoon in Rizal, Bataan, other parts of Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Rizal and Bataan may need to keep their rain gear handy as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) sees a rainy Friday afternoon.

In a thunderstorm advisory issued at 3:29 p.m., the state weather bureau said that moderate to heavy rains with lightning and strong winds are expected over Rizal and Bataan for the next two hours.

Meanwhile, heavy to intense rains are currently being experienced over Metro Manila (Quezon City, Marikina, Caloocan, Valenzuela, Navotas, Malabon, Manila), Tarlac (Mayantoc, San Jose, Bamban), Nueva Ecija (Cabiao), Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, Castillejos, San Antonio), Pampanga (Candaba), Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Idlfonso, Bustos, Pandi, Santa Maria, Meycauayan, Obando, Guinguinto, Balagtas), Cavite (Carmona, Silang, Tagaytay, General Mariano Alvarez), Batangas (Tuy, Laurel, Lemery), Laguna (Calamba, Biñan) and Quezon province (Tagkawayan) which may persist for up to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” the state weather bureau said.

Earlier, Pagasa said that cloudy skies with isolated rain showers may be experienced in most parts of the country.

