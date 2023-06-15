Pagasa: Rainy Friday in parts of PH due to ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will trigger rainfall in several areas in the country on Friday, said the state weather bureau.
In its late Thursday afternoon forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said overcast skies and sporadic rain showers due to the ITCZ are expected in the following areas:
- Palawan
- Western Visayas – Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental
- Central Visayas – Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor
- Northern Mindanao – Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental
- Zamboanga Peninsula – Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay
- Bangsamoro – Basilan, except Isabela City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi
- Soccsksargen – Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat
“Kaya ingat pa rin sa ating mga kababayan sa mga banta ng pagbaha, pati na rin sa pagguho ng lupa,” Pagasa weather specialist Veronica Torres said.
(People living in these areas should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.)
Torres added that partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rains are expected in the rest of the country, including Metro Manila.
Forecast temperature range in temperature in key cities / areas areas on Friday
- Metro Manila — 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Baguio — 17 to 24 degrees Celsius
- Laoag — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao — 27 to 36 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi — 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa — 26 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay — 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands — 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo — 27 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Cebu — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan de Oro — 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga — 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Davao — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
