Pagasa: Rainy Monday in Visayas, parts of Luzon due to LPA, ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — Visayas and parts of Luzon are expected to experience rain on Monday due to a low pressure area (LPA) and intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

State weather bureau specialist Chenel Dominguez disclosed this to INQUIRER.net. in a phone interview, explaining further that the LPA is within the ITCZ.

Specifically, she said, rain is anticipated to occur in the entire regions of Visayas, Bicol, and Mimaropa, which consist of Mindoro (Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro), Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan provinces; Aurora; and Quezon.

“Ito pong LPA ay nakapaloob sa intertropical convergence zone, so parte po siya ng nagpapaulan po doon po sa Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Aurora at Quezon,” Dominguez said over the phone on Monday.

(This LPA is contained in the intertropical convergence zone, so it is part of what makes it rain in the Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon.)

Dominguez likewise said the LPA and ITCZ is predicted to cause rain in the eastern section of the Philippines in the coming days.

She said that at this point, available data is not yet adequate for the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) to determine if the LPA within the ITCZ will dissipate soon. However, she noted, Pagasa surmises that the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

“Hindi pa po consistent ang mga models. Ang iba sinasabi po magdi-dissipate, ang iba po paangat po siya, magta-travel po siya palabas ng PAR (Philippine area of responsibility), so hindi pa po masasagot if magdi-dissipate siya,” she said when asked about the LPA’s future development.

(The models are not yet consistent. Some say it will disperse, others say it will ascend, travel out of the PAR, so it is not yet clear if it will dissipate.)

Weather bulletin issued at 4 a.m., June 26, by Pagasa showed that Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorm this Monday.

Pagasa also did not raise a gale warning in any seaboards nationwide.

