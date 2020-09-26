Pagasa: Rainy Sunday due to LPAs, ‘habagat’

MANILA, Philippines — The country will continue to experience rain and thunderstorms on Sunday because of low-pressure areas (LPAs) and the effect of the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” the state weather bureau said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced in its 4 p.m. weather bulletin that rain and thunderstorms are expected at the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley because of an LPA and “habagat.”

Pagasa said the LPA is located 770 kilometers (kms) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur while the other LPA is located at 490 kms east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

FEATURED STORIES

Also affected by the LPA are Soccsksargen, Davao Region, and Surigao del Sur. Cloudy skies with rains are expected in these areas.

Meanwhile, rain will pour over Metro Manila and the rest of the country because of the “habagat” and localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

/MUF

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>