Pagasa raises flood, landslide warnings in Bicol, Samar areas

LEGAZPI CITY –– The state weather bureau has warned the public of possible flooding and landslide in parts of Bicol and Samar due to the tail end of a cold front.

Raniel Mago, weather forecaster of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Southern Luzon, said the yellow rainfall warning or heavy rainfall warning was raised in Albay, Catanduanes, and Northern Samar.

“From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Pagasa Legazpi recorded an accumulated rainfall amount of 80.6 millimeters,” he said.

Moderate to at times heavy rains are being experienced in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Romblon, and Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Island, which may persist for one to three hours, the advisory said.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned were advised to take appropriate actions to avoid flooding in low-lying areas near river channels and landslides in mountainous areas./lzb

