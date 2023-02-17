Pagasa says LPA east of Davao not expected to intensify, but would bring rains

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) located east of Davao City is not expected to intensify into a tropical depression, but state meteorologists said on Friday that it may bring rainshower over the eastern side of Visayas and Mindanao, plus the Bicol Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather updates as of Friday afternoon from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that the LPA was last located 410 kilometers east of Davao City.

It is expected to move near the eastern provinces of Visayas and Mindanao.

FEATURED STORIES

“Maliit pa rin ang tsansa ng nasabing low pressure area na maging bagyo sa mga susunod na araw, ngunit base sa ating forecast magkakaroon ito ng pagkilos papunta rito sa silangang bahagi ng Mindanao o Visayas area,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.

(There is just a small chance for the low pressure area to develop into a tropical cyclone these coming days, but our forecast showed that it would move towards the eastern portions of the Mindanao or Visayas area.)

“At nakikitaan din natin ng potential na pagdulot ng ulan d’yan sa malaking bahagi ng Eastern Visayas at Bicol Region area itong darating na weekend,” he added.

(We also see that it may cause rains to a huge part of Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region during the weekend.)

Other parts of Luzon, particularly the eastern side, may also see rain showers due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

For Saturday, Pagasa expects temperatures in Tuguegarao hovering just around 19 to 29 degrees Celsius; Laoag with 19 to 33 degrees; Baguio with 11 to 23 degrees; Metro Manila with 21 to 31 degrees; Tagaytay with 21 to 31 degrees; Legazpi with 22 to 30 degrees; and Puerto Princesa with 25 to 30 degrees.

For Visayas and Mindanao, rains are expected over the central and eastern portions of both island groups. Temperatures may range from 24 to 28 degrees Celsius in Cebu and Cagayan de Oro; 23 to 29 degrees at Tacloban and Iloilo; 25 to 32 degrees in Zamboanga; and 23 to 28 degrees in Davao.

ADVERTISEMENT

A gale warning remains raised for a huge part of the country, starting from the entire seaboard of Luzon including Palawan, the whole of Visayas, and the northern and eastern waters of Mindanao.

Fisherfolk are advised not to set sail over areas under a gale warning, as rough to very rough sea conditions are expected.

RELATED STORY:

Two LPAs now inside PAR; cloudy skies, rain to persist in parts of PH – Pagasa

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>