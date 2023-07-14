Pagasa says Tropical Depression Dodong to leave PAR over the weekend

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Dodong is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Based on its 8 a.m. weather bulletin Friday, Dodong is projected to move westward or west-northwestward of Luzon’s northern portion and cross waters located west of the Ilocos Region.

“Afterwards, Dodong will move generally northwestward over the West Philippine Sea until it exits the PAR tomorrow or on Sunday,” the state weather service said.

Dodong’s center was last located within the vicinity of Lasam, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of up to 75 kph.

Pagasa also said it reduced the number of areas placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 from 16 to 12.

These areas are Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and the northern portion of Pangasinan.

Pagasa said areas under Signal No. 1 may experience 39 to 61 kph winds for at least 36 hours or intermittent rain during Dodong’s onslaught.

