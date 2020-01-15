Pagasa: Scattered rain showers expected in Taal eruption areas

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” and Taal Volcano’s eruption will bring isolated rains in Batangas and Cavite, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

In its early morning weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned of isolated thunderstorms in the vicinity of the volcano with reduced visibility during ashfall.

Sorsogon, Masbate and the Samar provinces, meanwhile, will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the tail end of a cold front.

Residents of these areas are advised to watch out for possible flash floods or landslides.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of the Bicol region will experience cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

The northeast monsoon will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

