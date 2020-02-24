Pagasa sees cloudy skies, rain showers due to easterlies, thunderstorms

MANILA, Philippines — Four Luzon provinces will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the easterlies, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon are expected to have cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Residents living in the aforementioned areas were advised to brace for possible flash floods or landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

No weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility within the next three to five days, weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said in the live weather update.

