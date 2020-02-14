Pagasa sees generally fair weather in Luzon, Visayas on Feb 15

MANILA, Philippines — Luzon, and the Visayas may expect generally fair weather despite some sparse rain showers on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its weather forecast issued 4 p.m. Friday, the state weather bureau said even if Luzon, including Metro Manila, might experience passing light rains, and Visayas isolated rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, atmospheric conditions would still be favorable in these regions starting this evening until Saturday.

Pagasa said its latest weather bulletin is effective for 24 hours from the time of release.

FEATURED STORIES

Meanwhile, the same forecast stated that Caraga Region and Davao Region will likely have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers due to easterlies.

Also, no low-pressure area (LPA) may affect the country in the next three to five days, according to Pagasa.

Edited by KGA

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ