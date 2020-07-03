Pagasa sees generally fair weather in most parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country will enjoy a generally fair weather except for isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said on its Friday afternoon bulletin.

However, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that parts of Mindanao, Visayas, and Palawan would experience cloudy skies and rains due to the prevailing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

But Pagasa said the good news is that forecasts are not expecting any low pressure area (LPA) or storm entering the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) for the next three to five days.

“Sa ngayon wala tayong binabantayang ano mang sama ng panahon o low pressure area dito nga sa paligid o malapit sa ating area of responsibility, nangangahulugan ito na sa susunod na tatlo hanggang limang araw ay wala pa ring tayong inaasahan na bagyo na maaaring pumasok o mabuo ng ating area of responsibility,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.

(As of now, we are not seeing any weather disturbance or low pressure area within or close the Philippine area of responsibility, meaning there will be no storms for the next three to five days, we are not expecting such.)

Temperatures in Metro Manila would range from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius, while it would be around 26 to 33 degrees in Laoag and Legazpi. In Visayas, temperatures will be slightly cooler due to the rains, playing between 25 to 32 degrees in Iloilo, 2 25 to 31 degrees in Cebu, and 24 to 32 degrees in Tacloban.

The same could be said for Mindanao towns, as expected temperatures in Davao are around 25 to 32 degrees, 23 to 31 degrees in Zamboanga, and 23 to 31 degrees in Cagayan de Oro. Jim Mendoza / trainee

