Pagasa sees no LPA, storm entering PAR until year-end
MANILA, Philippines – No weather disturbances like low pressure areas (LPAs) or storms are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility over the weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Saturday.
“Wala tayong inaasahan na mabubuong bagyo o low pressure area sa loob ng ating Philippine area of responsibility,” weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said during Pagasa’s afternoon weather forecast.
However, parts of Luzon including the northern and eastern provinces may experience cloudy skies with occasional rain showers due to the tail end of a cold front and easterlies, or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.
“Dahil sa tail end ng cold front at easterlies, makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga pag-ulan at isolated thunderstorms sa Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, at sa mga lalawigan ng Aurora at Quezon,” Aurelio explained.
“Samantala, ang nalalabing bahagi ng bansa kasama ang Metro Manila ay magiging maganda at maaliwalas ang panahon, maliban po sa mga pulo-pulong pag-ulan dahil sa localized thunderstorms,” he added.
Still due to the easterlies, a moderately hot weather may be experienced from the weekends up to the New Year’s Eve.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Phanfone, formerly named Ursula, is not expected to have any effect on the country’s weather systems after it left PAR on Saturday morning, at 9:50 a.m.
It was last seen 725 kilometers west of Central Luzon, moving west at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph). It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.
A gale warning is still raised over the shorelines of Batanes, Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, as waves measuring 2.8 meters up to as high as 4.5 meters may be expected.
Due to the gale warning, fisherfolk using small boats and sea crafts are not allowed to set sail.
