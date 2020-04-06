Pagasa: ‘Supermoon’ to rise early Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — A “bigger, brighter” moon will glow in the Philippine sky early Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

A “supermoon” appears when the moon orbits closest to Earth during its full phase. It can be as much as 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than an apogee full moon.

Pagasa said the moon would reach its closest point to Earth on at 02:09 a.m. with a perigee distance of 357,016.803 km.

“However, a 30 percent difference in brightness can easily be masked by clouds or the competing glare of urban lights,” Pagasa noted.

