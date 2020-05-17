Pagasa update: Exiting TD Ambo accelerates; Signal No. 1 In Batanes

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ambo has slightly accelerated while making its way out of the Philippines, the state weather bureau said Sunday morning.

The tropical cyclone, which was last spotted 210 kilometers northwest of Calayan, Cagayan or 185 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes, was moving northward at 20 kilometers per hour, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes, where moderate to at times heavy rainfall is expected.

“Ambo” is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Sea travel is risky especially for smaller vessels off Batanes.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over Babuyan Islands, Pagasa said.

“Ambo” is the first tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.

It first made landfall on Thursday in San Policapro in Eastern Samar.

GSG

