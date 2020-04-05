Pagasa: Warm Monday with cloudy skies, possible rain showers

MANILA, Philippines – Warm weather with cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to the easterlies or wind blowing from the Pacific Ocean will prevail over most parts of the country on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa added that Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands will experience cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are expected to experience isolated rain showers especially in its eastern parts.

Hot and humid weather conditions are likewise expected.

Pagasa said there is low pressure area within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24 to 35 degrees Celsius, Baguio City from 16 to 24 degrees Celsius, Laoag City from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius, Tuguegarao from 24 to 35 degrees Celsius; Legazpi City from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius, Tagaytay City from 22 to 32 degrees Celsius, and Puerto Princesa from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the temperature range in Iloilo will be from 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, Cebu from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius and Tacloban from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Cagayan De Oro will have a temperature range of 24 to 32 degrees Celsius, Zamboanga from 23 to 33 degrees Celsius, and Davao from 25 to 34 degrees Celsius.

