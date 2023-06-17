Pagasa: Warm Sunday with possible afternoon, evening rain showers

MANILA, Philippines – Generally fair weather with possible isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected nationwide on Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration(Pagasa).

“Magpapatuloy pa rin ang mainit at maalinsangang panahon although may chance pa rin ng mga isolated na pag -ulan pagdating ng hapon at gabi, Pagasa weather forecaster Rhea Torres said in a Saturday afternoon update.

(Warm weather will continue to prevail in Luzon on Sunday, although isolated rain showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.)

“Sa Visayas and Mindanao makakaranas din tayo ng generally fair weather or maaliwalas na panahon, although dahil sa epekto ng intertropical convergence zone, asahan natin ang mas mataas na tiyansa ng localized thunderstorms over Mindanao.” Torres added.

(In the Visayas and Mindanao, generally fair weather is likewise expected, although because of the ITCZ, thunderstorms over Mindanao are more likely.)

No gale warnings were raised over any of the country’s seaboards.

