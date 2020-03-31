Pagasa: Warm Wednesday weather

MANILA, Philippines — The country will experience hot and humid weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa said rain showers are possible in the afternoon or evening.

Pagasa said the country may expect good weather in the next three to five days, since no weather disturbance or low pressure area is being monitored near or within the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of now.

Temperature range in Metro Manila will be from 24 to 35 degrees Celsius, Baguio from 15 to 26 degrees Celsius, Laoag from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius, Tuguegarao from 24 to 37 degrees Celsius, Legazpi from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, Tagaytay City from 22 to 33 degrees Celsius and Puerto Princesa from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Iloilo will experience temperature of 25 to 33 degrees Celsius, Cebu from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius, Tacloban from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius, Cagayan De Oro from 23 to 32 degrees Celsius, and Zamboanga from 26 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Davao will also experience temperature of 24 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Pagasa has not raised gale warnings nationwide.

