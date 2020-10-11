Pagasa warns: La Mesa Dam may overflow with continuous rain

MANILA, Philippines — Continuous rain may cause the La Mesa Dam to overflow, as the current water level is now at 79.81 meters — less than a meter shy of the 80.15-meter spilling level.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an advisory on Sunday afternoon that if the dam will overflow, low-lying areas along the Tullahan River may experience flooding.

The following areas were identified by Pagasa:

Quezon City

Fairview

Forrest Hills Subdivision

Quirino Highway

Sta. Quiteria

San Bartolome

Valenzuela

Barangay Ligon

North Expressway

La Huerta Subdivision

Malabon

“All the residents living in the aforementioned areas, especially those near the river banks, are advised to be alert for possible floodings,” Pagasa said.

“The Pagasa shall continue to monitor the hydrological condition of La Mesa Dam and provide an update to the concerned agencies and local government units (LGUs),” it added.

Earlier, Pagasa said that a low-pressure area (LPA) 190 kilometers west southwest of Sinait in Ilocos Sur continues to intensify the southwest monsoon or “Habagat,” bringing rains over a huge part of Luzon including Metro Manila.

A heavy rainfall warning was also issued, with Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Bataan under a yellow rainfall warning, which means that rainfall of between 7.5 millimeters to 15 millimeters will persist for an hour.

