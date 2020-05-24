Pagasa weather forecast: Hot, humid Monday with scattered rains, thunderstorms

MANILA, Philippines – Hot and humid weather conditions will prevail in most parts of the country on Monday, with some regions in Luzon expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to a frontal system and the southwesterly windflow, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Pagasa, in its 4 a.m. weather update, said the frontal system is affecting the weather condition in Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands while the southwesterly windflow is affecting the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

“Ang ibang bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Metro Manila, makakaranas ng pagsilip ng haring araw, mainit at maalinsangan sa dakong tanghali at early afternoon, at pagdating ng late afternoon at evening, mataas ang tsansa ng thunderstorms,” Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas said.

(The rest of Luzon including Metro Manila will experience hot and humid weather at noon and early afternoon, and there is a high chance that thunderstorms will occur in late afternoon or evening.)

Visayas and Mindanao will also have hot and humid weather with possibilities of thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, according to Rojas.

No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.

Forecast temperature range in key cities:

Metro Manila: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 27 to 35 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 27 to 35 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

GSG

