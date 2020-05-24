Pagasa weather forecast: Hot, humid Monday with scattered rains, thunderstorms

MANILA, Philippines – Hot and humid weather conditions will prevail in most parts of the country on Monday, with some regions in Luzon expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to a frontal system and the southwesterly windflow, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
Pagasa, in its 4 a.m. weather update, said the frontal system is affecting the weather condition in Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands while the southwesterly windflow is affecting the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.
“Ang ibang bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Metro Manila, makakaranas ng pagsilip ng haring araw, mainit at maalinsangan sa dakong tanghali at early afternoon, at pagdating ng late afternoon at evening, mataas ang tsansa ng thunderstorms,” Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas said.
(The rest of Luzon including Metro Manila will experience hot and humid weather at noon and early afternoon, and there is a high chance that thunderstorms will occur in late afternoon or evening.)
FEATURED STORIES
Visayas and Mindanao will also have hot and humid weather with possibilities of thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, according to Rojas.
No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.
Forecast temperature range in key cities:
Metro Manila: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 22 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 27 to 35 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 27 to 35 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
GSG
[embedded content]
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.