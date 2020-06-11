Pagasa: Wet, rainy Friday as ‘Butchoy’ maintains strength, exiting Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Butchoy has maintained its strength as it continues to bring rain showers in Luzon and the Visayas regions, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported Friday morning.

In its 5 a.m. update, the state weather bureau reported that “Butchoy” was located in the vicinity of San Felipe, Zambales.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 75 kph as it moves west northwest at a speed of 15 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No 1 is still up over Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Pangasinan, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija.

Pagasa said “Butchoy” is expected to strengthen before eventually exiting the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday morning.

The entire Luzon will experience rainy weather, with moderate to heavy rains expected in Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and northern part of Palawan including Calamian Islands.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will experience light to moderate and, at times, strong rains.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said the Visayas, Caraga nd Davao regions in Mindanao will likewise experience rain showers.

Pagasa reminded the public that flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

