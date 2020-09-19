Pagasa’s Saturday forecast: Fair weather for most parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines— Fair weather is expected over most parts of the country for Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the easterlies continue to affect the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas.

“Patuloy ang paglayo ng kaulapan mula sa southwest monsoon or habagat na pinalalakas ng dating bagyo na si Leon na may international name na Noul,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

(The southwest monsoon enhanced by the storm having the former name Leon or international name Noul continues to pull away.)

“Ibig sabihin po nyan, mas makakaranas ng maaliwalas na panahon ang malaking bahagi ng buong bansa, apart from localized thunderstorms,” he added.

(This means we will expect fair weather formost part of the country, apart from localized thunderstorms.)

Because of this, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers is expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

