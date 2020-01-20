Pagasa’s Tuesday forecast: Cloudy skies, possible light rains

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” continues to affect the country, and is expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents living in the aforementioned areas may experience intermittent gusts especially in coastal and mountainous areas, Pagasa said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the “amihan.”

FEATURED STORIES

No weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next two to three days, Pagasa added.

GSG

Click here for more weather related news.”

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ