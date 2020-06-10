Pagcor eyes collecting P2.5B more from POGOs

The Philippine Gaming and Amusement Corp. (Pagcor) hopes to collect at least P2.5 billion more from Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) for the rest of this year once they resume full operations.

“We hope to be able to, at least for the [remainder of the] year, collect…about P3 billion [or] P2.5 billion more” from POGOs, Pagcor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrea Domingo told the Sigma Asia Focus online conference on Tuesday night.

According to her, the state-run company already collected P1.8 billion in obligation and processing fees from POGOs from January to March 18. Last year, Pagcor collected P5.73 billion.

To generate more revenues from offshore gaming industry players, Domingo said Pagcor hoped that POGOs would resume “operations in June.”

Pagcor suspended their operations on March 18 after the government declared a public health emergency in the country because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

On May 1, the government announced the partial reopening of offshore gaming firms, but said POGOs and their service providers must first settle all their tax liabilities before resuming operations.

To date, there are 60 licensed POGO operators and some 237 service providers in the country.

“We have stopped accrediting…new operators for [only one] reason: to integrate and harmonize all the rules and regulations that other agencies are imposing on POGO operations,” Domingo said.

These include the harmonization of the Bureau of Internal Revenue tax structures, immigration and labor policies, and law enforcement agencies to ensure safe play, fairness and security for all POGO workers.

“When we say POGO, these are the ones [that] are registered, authorized and licensed by Pagcor,” Domingo explained. “All the others, the illegal operators — those we do not condone. Those are the ones that [get arrested and] deported.”

She said Pagcor was also encouraging the offshore gaming industry to build POGO hubs, where all its workers could be in one place where their safety and health will be looked after.

“We are providing them with a comfort zone, a safe and healthy environment, and also where regulation is easier, and there would be less” adverse public opinion about them, she added.