Pagcor facilitates initial distribution of POGO-funded relief food packs

AS part of the national government’s efforts to combat Covid-19, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) has facilitated the distribution of 25,000 food packs from March 21 to 25 for various Local Government Units (LGUs) in Luzon.

The food packs, with total worth of P10 million, were purchased by the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO). An additional P50 million was spent for 125,000 more food packs for distribution to other LGUs in Luzon.

On top of this, P90 million has been allocated for medical supplies for healthcare frontliners.

According to Pagcor Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility James Patrick Bondoc, the food packs – which contain rice, water, and canned goods were picked up by assigned LGUs from March 21 to 25 for distribution to families under quarantine.

“The food packs turned over to LGUs are being closely monitored to make sure that the distribution to barangays is fair,” Bondoc added.

As of March 25, among the LGUs that received food packs from Pagcor include Pasay, Paranaque, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, Pateros, Malabon, Marikina, Pampanga and Benguet.

According to Bondoc, the completion of additional P140 million worth of food and medical supplies will be arriving in the next few days and will be distributed to areas outside Metro Manila, “with priority given to those who declared lockdown first.”

Aside from facilitating the distribution of relief packs from POGO operators, Pagcor has also released a total of P20.5 billion to help cushion the economic impact of the Covid-19 in the country. Of this amount, P12 billion cash dividends was remitted to the National Treasury and P8.5 billion was released to the Socio-Civic Projects Fund of the Office of the President.