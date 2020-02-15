Pagcor will continue to give cash aid but ‘no touch’

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) will continue to assist people seeking medical assistance but has implemented a “no-contact” policy when receiving requests for aid as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019.

Applicants will now submit requirements through a drop box at the lobby of Pagcor’s United Nations Avenue office in Ermita, Manila.

Among the requirements are: a signed request letter addressed to Pagcor chair Andrea Domingo, patient’s medical abstract, social case study, a certified true copy of guarantee letter or index card from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, valid IDs and contact numbers.

—Nikka G. Valenzuela

