Pagcor’s newly unveiled logo met with jeers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s (Pagcor) new logo was met with jeers from social media users when the agency unveiled it to the public.

This, as the state-run-gaming and regulatory firm unveiled its new logo at Marriott Hotel Manila in celebration of its 40th year last July 11, Tuesday.

Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said their new logo incorporates the element of fire associated with “energy, inspiration, passion, and transformation.”

Tengco said in a statement: “It symbolizes the flame that ignites change and drives progress. The logo likewise reflects a beacon which symbolizes guidance, leadership, and direction. It represents a guiding light that helps people find their way,” Tengco added.

“All these taken together, our new logo reflects Pagcor’s long standing commitment of being a guiding force that illuminates the way forward, drives transformation and development, and brings inspiration and motivation to the lives it touches,” he added.

The logo, however, ignited a torrent of criticism from social media users.

Some likened the logo to a rooster in what appears to be an allusion to cockfighting.

Satirical cartoonist Kevin Eric Raymundo, the artist behind Tarantadong Kalbo, also created an illustration making the logo appear like a rooster.

“The design is very e-sabong (online cockfighting),” said a social media user who left a comment in Pagcor’s official Twitter page.

Social media users also noticed the similarity Pagcor’s new logo to the logos of a gas company and an instant noodle brand.

A Twitter user also said Pagcor should have conducted a logo-making contest instead.

“With the creativity of Filipinos, a much better logo could have surfaced especially if the winning design would be awarded millions of pesos,” Twitter user and lawyer Gideon Peña said.

Netizen and lawyer Jong De Guzman also said Pagcor’s fiasco could have been avoided “if more people believed in the wisdom of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.”

