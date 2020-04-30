“Pageant scene sa Pilipinas, apektado ng ECQ”

Inaabangan na ngayon ng Pinoy pageant fans ang reyna ng Binibining Pilipinas, Miss Earth, Mutya Pilipinas at Miss Universe Philippines.

Kasabay nang ipinapatupad na Enhanced Community Quarantine sa Pilipinas para labanan ang COVID-19, atrasado na ngayon ang mga inaabangang beauty pageant sa Pilipinas.

Una na dito prestihiyosong beauty pageant ng Binibining Pilipinas 2020 na magkokorona sa 5 Pinay beauties para sa iba’t ibang pageant para sa Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, Miss Grand International, Miss Supranational at Miss International.

Sa inilabas na poster ng Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated sa kanilang social media account, nakatakda ang coronation night ng 2020 Binibining Pilipinas sa darating na May 31 sa Araneta Coliseum.

Excited to see the next batch of Binibini queens? Witness the grand coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas 2020 on a… Posted by Bb. Pilipinas (Official) on Friday, 6 March 2020

Matatandaan na noong April 26, 2020 sana ang coronation night ng Binibining Pilipinas na ipinagpaliban bilang pag-iingat sa COVID-19.

Bukod sa Binibining Pilipinas, embracing to the new normal naman ang Miss Philippines Earth 2020.

Sa lumabas na ulat ng ABS-CBN News, inihahanda ng Miss Philippines Earth ang kauna-unahang virtual presentation kung saan kokoronahan ang bagong Miss Philippines Earth.

“If we cannot converge, there is always the internet and broadcast TV will always be there,” tugon Miss Earth Philippines organizer na si Lorraine Schuck sa ulat.

Aniya, itutuloy nila ang 20th Edition ng Miss Philippines Earth sa kanilang naiisip na paraan.

“This is the time when we’re more needed for awareness. ‘Di ko maatim na hindi ituloy ‘yung advocacy to inspire and move people about the protection of our environment. Look at the doctors and other frontliners, despite the lockdown, trabaho pa rin, it’s their calling. Dapat ganun din kami!” ani Miss Philippines Earth Organizer.

Inaasahan na sa darating na May 24, ipapasa ng reigning Miss Philippines Earth na si Janelle Lazo Tee ang korona sa 2020 Miss Philippines Earth 2020.

Todo abang na rin ang Pageant fans sa Mutya Pilipinas 2020. Sa inilabas na official statement ng Mutya Pilipinas sinabi nitong magbibigay desisyon sila sa pagkatapos ng ipinapatupad na Enhanced Community Quarantine.

“To all Mutya friends and supporters, we will decide after the ECQ/GCQ what directions we will take this year. Our main concern now is the safety and protection of all prospective candidates, our organizing team and pageant fans. Hopefully, within the coming month, we will be making announcements . Meanwhile, stay safe everyone,” pahayag ng Mutya Pilipinas sa Facebook post.

To all Mutya friends and supporters, we will decide after the ECQ/GCQ what directions we will take this year. Our main… Posted by Mutya Pilipinas on Tuesday, 28 April 2020

Sa Mutya Pilipinas magmumula ang 3 Pinay beauties na ipapasala para sa Asia Pacific International, World Top Model, at Tourism International.

At ang pinakahuli ang first edition ng Miss Universe Philippines sa pamumuno ni Shamcey Supsup Lee.

Sa inilabas na official statement ng Miss Universe Philippines gaganapin sa darating na June 14, 2020 ang coronation night ng Miss Universe Philippines.

Matatandaan na May 3, 2020 ang unang plano ng MUP sa kanilang coronation night na ipinagpaliban bilang pagsunod sa ipinapatupad na Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Si Gazini Ganados ang reigning Miss Universe Philippines at inaasahan na magpapasa ng korona sa unang kandidata na ipapadala ng Miss Universe Philippines organization.