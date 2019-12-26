‘Pahirap sa bayan’: Groups condemn CPP-NPA in Manila rally
MANILA, Philippines – Several groups gathered on Thursday at Liwasang Bonifacio in the city of Manila to condemn the atrocities and anti-people activities of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).
Among the groups that gathered for the indignation rally were Hands off of our Children, League of Parents of Philippines, Citizen Crime Watch, and the Manila NGO Alliance.
The demonstrators brought with them a mock tomb with a photo of CPP founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison, with this message: Your memories will NOT remain in our hearts and minds FOREVER.
Organizers of the event said the number of participants in the event is expected to climb to around 500.
The rally was held as CPP-NPA celebrates its 51st founding anniversary today.
