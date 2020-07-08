Paige Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Leading AI-based Computational Pathology Offering that Enables Fast and Accurate Cancer Diagnoses

Paige leveraged the world’s largest dataset in pathology to develop an unparalleled computation pathology offering

SANTA CLARA, California, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the North American AI-based digital pathology market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Paige with the 2020 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its disruptive product offering.



Paige

Paige has developed robust machine learning models for computational pathology for detecting cancer subtypes, thereby enhancing the diagnosis capability of pathologists worldwide. Paige’s AI-based technology was developed and tested on over 100,000 de-identified, digitized slide images from more than 16,000 cancer patients. The deep learning algorithms detected prostate cancer, skin cancer, and breast cancer with near-perfect accuracy.

“Paige’s AI algorithms validated against the world’s largest dataset in pathology makes it the most trustworthy best in class pathology diagnosis solution,” said Debarati Sengupta, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Paige’s technology eliminates the need to curate datasets, which is time-consuming and expensive. Paige’s AI based pathology offering enables pathologists to make a fast and accurate diagnosis of even the most complex and difficult to interpret slides.”

The Paige offering consists of general and organ-specific products that provide rapid diagnostic stratification, cancer detection, tumor segmentation, and prediction of treatment response, and overall survival. Its algorithms form a portfolio of AI-based digital diagnostics and biomarkers to help pathologists provide diagnoses. For security purposes, all datasets used to build the products were de-identified, and any protected health information or label text was removed.

Notably, Paige’s computational pathology offering received the Breakthrough Device designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019, making it the first such device for cancer diagnosis. Furthermore, it began commercializing in 2019 following its CE mark approval for Paige Prostate, which is a first-to-market prostate cancer detection solution, and a digital pathology viewer for the primary diagnosis of any digital slide. Paige’s AI-based solutions are vendor agnostic, which helps it serve a wider pool of customers.

In 2020, it formed a strategic partnership with Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta company to provide its AI-based integrated pathology solutions to support Invicro’s drug discovery and development initiatives. “Paige continues to expand its footprint not just in commercial laboratories, but also in biopharmaceutical companies, positioning itself as a pioneer in AI-based digital pathology market” noted Sengupta.

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc., and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The Company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make faster, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of diagnostic devices positioned to drive the future of pathology, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s lightweight platform was purpose-built with pathologists to offer an intuitive user experience, minimize IT burden and costs while ensuring patient safety and data privacy. Our products deliver insights to pathologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first and only company to receive FDA breakthrough designation for computational pathology products.

