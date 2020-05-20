“PAJAMA PARTY! Check out Sylvia Sanchez’s 49th birthday party at home”

Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez’s family surprised her with a pajama party for her birthday this year.

After making a full recovery from the COVID-19 virus last April, actress Sylvia Sanchez and her husband Art Atayde were happy to finally be reunited with her children after weeks of being isolated. Last May 19, the Pamilya Ko actress celebrated her 49th birthday with an surprise birthday bash organized by her family including Arjo and Ria Atayde. Sylvia shared short video clips of their special celebration which had a pajama party theme.

She wrote, “So grateful I was still blessed enough to celebrate my life today. Although the situation we are in isn’t ideal, I know that there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel. Just have faith. Thank you to everyone who sent their love and light towards me today. Through these trying times, I wish all of you safety and good health. Happy Quarantine birthday to me!

#blessed

#thankuLORD

Happy morning !”