Pak Hong Rehab Products Centre launches lightweight electric wheelchairs with thicker and safer front wheelsLOGO.jpg

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 September 2020 – Renowned for multiple professional qualifications and internationally accredited products, Pak Hong Rehab Products Centre (hereafter Pak Hong) exclusively launches two electric wheelchairs, CMD-912 and CMD-912A. The new products are specifically equipped with much thicker front wheels and brackets made of aluminum alloy. While lightweight, the wheelchairs can bear 4 times the weight of their own. Coupled with brushless motors and premium lithium batteries from Japan, users traveling uphill are safeguarded and operation hours of the wheelchairs are lengthened.

First-ever configuration in the market

The gaps between MTR / Light Rail trains and platforms in Hong Kong are 2 to 3 inches at times. To bring convenience to their users, the new electric wheelchairs are equipped with 9-inch front wheels. Comparing with similar products, their 3.5mm aluminum alloy brackets sourced from famous manufacturer are much thicker than the usual 2mm ones. The Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) welding meeting the highest world standards adds to the stability, rust resistance and durability of the wheelchair frame and its connection. While electric wheelchairs in the market normally weight 50kg to 60kg, these two only weight 30kg and can support up to 120kg respectively, let alone the aforementioned features in place.

Considerate designs and equipment

Instead of the 41cm back pad in similar products, the new wheelchairs are equipped with the 50cm ones to provide stronger support and more comfort to their users. Also putting thought into the steep roads and slopes across Hong Kong, Pak Hong chooses to use brushless motors to enhance the safety for wheelchair users while climbing slopes up to 12◦, thanks to its stronger rotational force as compared to old-fashioned motors. Other designs and equipment include the wheelchairs’ foldable nature without the hustle to uninstall the batteries, anti-back flip supporting wheels, and the controller with patented progressive acceleration technology.

Premium batteries from Japan

Pak Hong’s strive for quality is not only reflected on its thoughtful designs, but also its choice of power behind the electric wheelchairs. The new products feature lithium batteries manufactured by Panasonic Japan. After fully charged, they act as the propellant of the wheelchairs for as far as 40km, approximately the distance between Tuen Mun and Sheung Shui. On top of this, the battery life is 3 times as much as their comparable counterparts, which meets the highest existing standard. Notably product CMD-912A comes with easily detachable batteries and their UN38.3 certificate, allowing this companion to be on board and fly with its user.

Both CMD-912 and CMD-912A electric wheelchairs are priced at $19,800. Considering getting one today? Please visit —

CMD-912 electric wheelchair

https://cwheelchair.com.hk/Product/Light-Power-wheelchair/Lightweight-Foldable-power-wheelchair-CMD-912&lang_id=2

CMD-912A electric wheelchair

https://cwheelchair.com.hk/Product/Light-Power-wheelchair/Lightweight-Foldable-power-wheelchair-CMD-912A&lang_id=2