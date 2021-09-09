PAL announces more vaccine flight missions

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) vaccine transport will continue as it gears up for more jabs, with vaccine flight missions slated from Beijing to Manila on September 10 and 13.

The September 10 and 13 Beijing-Manila missions will airlift three million and two million Sinovac doses, respectively.

The flag carrier said the Sinovac doses are government-procured vaccines.

“These all-cargo flights will bring PAL’s international vaccine carriage to 18.4 million. Our wide-body Airbus A330s will be utilized for these deliveries,” PAL said in a statement, adding, “We continue to do our part in bringing much-needed vaccines into the country so these may reach those who need it most.”

Meanwhile, Marikina City ensured the continuous flow of electricity to the main-cold facility used to store coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines and vaccination sites within its franchise area.

The city said that PharmaServ Express’ cold-chain facility has backup generators that can provide sufficient electricity to keep the required temperatures for vaccines amid reports of power outages and damaged power lines due to the onslaught of tropical storm “Jolina” that could affect the operation of PharmaServ Express facility.

On Wednesday, the Philippine government received three million doses of Sinovac, bringing the total number of jabs delivered to the country to more than 55 million.



These vaccines are part of the 25 million doses of Covid-19 that are expected to arrive this month as announced by the National Task Force Against Covid-19.